Defined constant not evaluating properly in if statement ....
I even tried loading the constants into variables instead, and still got the same result:
int testBuy=HIST_BUY; int testSell=HIST_SELL;
Here are the values displayed in the debugger:
I must really be having a brain malfunction.But in my world, 1 != 2
Hello,
I'm having a hard time understanding why a defined constant is not evaluating properly in an if().
In the debugger, I don't understand how it is possible I could be positioned on this line of code, given the following print statement and the displayed values:
Print result is this, but....
trendBuyOrSell: 1; HIST_SELL: 2; HIST_BUY: 1; TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]: 0.0039033351287835593
Look if() above the current line in the debugger.
Apparently this is a teachable moment ?
Thanks!!!
If I break apart the if() it works, but I don't understand why that is necessary. I must have a fundamental misunderstanding about how if(exp1 && (exp2 || exp3)) logic works in an if().
If someone could explain it to me I would be very grateful!
if(trendBuyOrSell==testSell) { if(TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]>0 || TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]==0) { // if trend is SELL, but prior period current bar is against trend OR is not building } statuses[i].hasPulledBack=false; return; }
if(_Symbol=="USDCAD") { Print("trendBuyOrSell: ",trendBuyOrSell,"; HIST_SELL: ",HIST_SELL,"; HIST_BUY: ",HIST_BUY,"; TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]: ",TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]); } if(trendBuyOrSell==HIST_BUY && (TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]<0 || TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]==0)) { // if trend is BUY, but prior period current bar is against trend OR is not building statuses[i].hasPulledBack=false; return; } if(trendBuyOrSell==HIST_SELL && (TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]>0 || TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]==0)) { // if trend is SELL, but prior period current bar is against trend OR is not building statuses[i].hasPulledBack=false; // DEBUGGER IS HITTING THIS LINE OF CODE DESPITE THE ABOVE IF() return; }
The last 2 lines were outside of the if brackets "{ }", so the second if was doing nothing, and those lines would always execute if the first if fails (they would do the same anyway too)
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Hello,
I'm having a hard time understanding why a defined constant is not evaluating properly in an if().
In the debugger, I don't understand how it is possible I could be positioned on this line of code, given the following print statement and the displayed values:
Print result is this, but....
trendBuyOrSell: 1; HIST_SELL: 2; HIST_BUY: 1; TMACDPriorThickBuffer[0]: 0.0039033351287835593
Look if() above the current line in the debugger.
Apparently this is a teachable moment ?
Thanks!!!