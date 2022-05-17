Ghost/stale image of MT4 Order Form border appearing on screen. Bug?
Please remember that MT4 is no long under active development for several years now. It is a legacy 32 bit application, so compatibility with Windows 11 may be questionable.
I currently don't have a Windows 11, so can't offer any advice, but it may resolve the issue, if you run it in compatibility mode.
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I have a new Windows 11 (fully updated) Dell computer which is pretty fast (12th Gen Intel i9-12900K, 32G RAM, 2 SSD's). I like it, and with 16 cores/24 threads, I can run a lot more MT4's at once now, but there is one big drawback, which is that when I use the MT4 Order form to update the S/L or T/P, most of the time (not necessarily every time) it leaves a ghost image / stale image / shadow image of the Order form border outline on the monitor screen. I'm running only about 4 MT4's at once, though I've been able to start up as many as ~25, but didn't test placing orders when I did so.
This stale image problem is quite annoying because it obscures any other windows/apps that the image overlaps with.
The stale image(s) cannot be moved. The buttons don't do anything. A click on the stale image is really a click on whatever is beneath it (even though you can't see it). I can screen-shot capture the stale image(s). See below.
My MT4 is Version: 4.00 build 1353, 16 Dec 2021. (I think there's been 1-2 later updates but none of the brokers I'm using have pushed out any update yet). (I happen to always use the " /portable" option when I run MT4 though I've done so for years without problems on my other Windows 10 PC's).
Fyi, my guess is this is a bug with the graphics card (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti) but I have updated to the very latest drivers, first the one from Dell, and then a later one posted on Nvidia's site. (4/20/2022, 30.0.15.1259). I attach two 4K TV's (as monitors) to the graphics card, one via a direct HDMI, the other with a DVI-HDMI cable. They sync at 30Hz which is fine for my needs. (Another user on FF reports using the same graphics card & Win11 with no problem).
I've not seen this stale image problem with any other app besides MT4 (e.g. Word, Excel, Chrome, Edge, various other utilities).
Of course I tried quitting all MT4's but that didn't help. I've tried changing various "System->Display" settings, and power-cycling the TV's, but nothing I've tried -- short of a full PC reboot -- seems to help.
The image below has 2 stale images, and the real Order form on the bottom. The bid/price tick charts are only present on the real form. The stale forms have only the banner, and some lingering pixels of the frame. I didn't have to overlap them to show the problem, nor do I need to keep the real Order form open. Once there, the stale image(s) lingers "forever"!
If anybody has seen this problem, please let me know if you found any solutions, or even a workaround to clear the image without a reboot. If so, please describe your graphics card and Windows version, MT4 version, etc.
Is this a known bug with MT4, at least this version, and possible incompatibility with Windows 11, and/or this graphics card?
BTW: I have a ~1 year old PC laptop (i7-1165G7) with Windows 10. When I connect to the same two TV/monitors, I've never seen this issue, but of course the laptop has its own built-in graphics on the CPU chip, so it doesn't have the 3060 Ti graphics card. That, and Windows 11, are the two biggest differences.
Thanks in advance for any help.