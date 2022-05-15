why optimization limitation parameter cannot change

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When I try to optimize , I want to change these optimization limit

but cannot change.

why this happen?


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LONNV: When I try to optimize , I want to change these optimization limit but cannot change. why this happen?

Double click the field to edit it and [Enter] to finalise the value. If you don't [Enter] and click elsewhere, then the value will not be saved.


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