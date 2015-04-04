Line Chart Data?

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There are three types for showing price changes : Bar Chart, Candlestics and Line Chart.



With MqlRates (and CopyRates command) is possible to get Candlesticks data. Is it somehow possible to get Line Chart data?

 
SteelAce:

There are three types for showing price changes : Bar Chart, Candlestics and Line Chart.

With MqlRates (and CopyRates command) is possible to get Candlesticks data. Is it somehow possible to get Line Chart data?

 

The line chart just shows close prices so yes, just take the Close price from MQLRates and it will be the same as the line chart

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