iCustom giving unexpected values - page 6
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A white square??? Screenshot please!
Yes, that is what I did on my chart screenshot so that you could see where the indicator was triggering.
EDIT: Correction. Same chart not the same sub-window.
A white square??? Screenshot please!
Yes, that is what I did on my chart screenshot so that you could see where the indicator was triggering.
EDIT: Correction. Same chart not the same sub-window.
When I said white square, I meant that's what I saw instead of the picture your posted. Now what I see for the indicator.
Not a big deal though, I can just look at the indicator itself.
EDIT: What I get is a blank sub window. Is that correct for start?
If so, I'm not sure I quite understand my objective. Forgive me, I can be a little dense.
EDIT: What I get is a blank sub window. Is that correct for start? If so, I'm not sure I quite understand my objective. Forgive me, I can be a little dense.
You will have to provide a screenshot. I have no idea what you are referring to.
By the way, here is the chart graphic again. Maybe this time you will be able to see it:
This is what I get when I copy and paste the code you provided in your last post:
Ok, I removed any extra indicators and here are the images right after adding the indicator.
After looking more closely, now I see why (I think) — you placed the indicator on AUDUSD on the M5 time-frame, so with a default ATR threshold of 0.0025, the result will most certainly almost always be a value of -1.0 (bring up the Data Window to see the value reported by the indicator).
So, either change the threshold value or place the indicator on the time-frame of H1 where the AUDUSD ATR will have will be closer the default threshold (or use my example of EURUSD H1).
EDIT: However, from the logs, the REX indicator is not being loaded, so maybe something else is going on. So, please verify that a value is indeed being reported in the Data Window.
Just in case, here are my two versions of the code as attached files, so as not to have to do copy/paste.
And my Journal log has the following for the above chart:
After looking more closely, now I see why (I think) — you placed the indicator on AUDUSD on the M5 time-frame, so with a default ATR threshold of 0.0025, the result will most certainly almost always be a value of -1.0 (bring up the Data Window to see the value reported by the indicator).
So, either change the threshold value or place the indicator on the time-frame of H1 where the AUDUSD ATR will have will be closer the default threshold (or use my example of EURUSD H1).
EDIT: However, from the logs, the REX indicator is not being loaded, so maybe something else is going on. So, please verify that a value is indeed being reported in the Data Window.
Here is a ss on the H1 timeframe with the datawindow. Shows -1