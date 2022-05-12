depth of market (DOM)

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Hello dear programmers
I ran the following article files on my MetaTrader. But the numbers displayed in the panel are different from the MetaTrader DOM window numbers. Please help me.
MQL5 Cookbook: Handling BookEvent
MQL5 Cookbook: Handling BookEvent
  • www.mql5.com
This article considers BookEvent - a Depth of Market event, and the principle of its processing. An MQL program, handling states of Depth of Market, serves as an example. It is written using the object-oriented approach. Results of handling are displayed on the screen as a panel and Depth of Market levels.
 
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Discussion of article "MQL5 Cookbook: Handling BookEvent"
Discussion of article "MQL5 Cookbook: Handling BookEvent"
  • 2014.10.22
  • www.mql5.com
New article MQL5 Cookbook: Handling BookEvent has been published: Author: Dennis Kirichenko...
 
Thank you dear
 
Vladimir Karputov #:
You need to ask your question in the discussion of the article: Go to discussion

thank you dear

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