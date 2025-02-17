MQL5 Remove Borders from chart windows

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Hello,
Could someone tell me how to remove these borders from the graph windows indicated in the image?

Thanks in advance,

Juan

[Deleted]  
febrero59: Could someone tell me how to remove these borders from the graph windows indicated in the image?
MetaTrader does not have an option for that.
 
and with mql5?
[Deleted]  
febrero59 #: and with mql5?
I stated the name MetaTrader with out a version number because both do not have that option.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I stated the name MetaTrader with out a version number because both do not have that option.

There is actually a solution for MT4: using Windows API. But for some reason this feature was closed in MT5. They should have made it a standard feature instead then: it saves a lot of screen space.

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