MQL5 Remove Borders from chart windows
febrero59: Could someone tell me how to remove these borders from the graph windows indicated in the image?MetaTrader does not have an option for that.
and with mql5?
Fernando Carreiro #:
I stated the name MetaTrader with out a version number because both do not have that option.
I stated the name MetaTrader with out a version number because both do not have that option.
There is actually a solution for MT4: using Windows API. But for some reason this feature was closed in MT5. They should have made it a standard feature instead then: it saves a lot of screen space.
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Thanks in advance,
Juan