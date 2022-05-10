Payment delay

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Hi, can someone explain whats going on with a delayed payment i have on my account?

Its now at -1296 hours?

Delayed Payment Image

And still pending.

What is going on?

[Deleted]  
Stephen Reynolds:Hi, can someone explain whats going on with a delayed payment i have on my account? Its now at -1296 hours? And still pending. What is going on?

Contact the Service Desk. It's a financial issue, so they are the only ones who can help you. No one here can do anything for you.

 
Stephen Reynolds:

Hi, can someone explain whats going on with a delayed payment i have on my account?

Its now at -1296 hours?

And still pending.

What is going on?

That's usually some locked payment that there is some dispute about it or it was cancelled on the card's/bank's side.

 
Okay thanks guys, I will take it to the service desk.
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