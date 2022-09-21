MA shift input max limit

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HI ALL,


WHAT IS THE MAXIMUM VALUE THAT MT4 AND MT5 ALLOW FOR MA SHIFT INPUT, OR IN GENERAL ANY SHIFT INPUT OF ANY OTHER INDICATOR SUCH AS ICHIMOKU, BOLLINGER ...


THANKS MA SHIFT INPUT

 

As far as I know, there are no limit or maximum value for that.

I suppose it should be less than amount of bars of the chart, nothing else

 
Fabio Cavalloni #:

As far as I know, there are no limit or maximum value for that.

I suppose it should be less than amount of bars of the chart, nothing else

Thanks for the reply.

I have seen no notification.

Anyway.

I've tried several values. And the max value seem to be 4000

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