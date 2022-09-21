MA shift input max limit
As far as I know, there are no limit or maximum value for that.
I suppose it should be less than amount of bars of the chart, nothing else
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HI ALL,
WHAT IS THE MAXIMUM VALUE THAT MT4 AND MT5 ALLOW FOR MA SHIFT INPUT, OR IN GENERAL ANY SHIFT INPUT OF ANY OTHER INDICATOR SUCH AS ICHIMOKU, BOLLINGER ...
THANKS