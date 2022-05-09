how to add these gains in the chart?

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ea expert. how to add these gains in the chart in ea expert?


 
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini: how to add these gains in the chart in ea expert?

Go through history and sum them.

  1. Do not assume history has only closed orders.
              OrderType() == 6, 7 in the history pool? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)

  2. Do not assume history is ordered by date, it's not.
              Could EA Really Live By Order_History Alone? (ubzen) - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
              Taking the last profit and storing it in a variable | MQL4 - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2020)

  3. Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
              "balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)

    Broker History
    FXCM
    		 Commission - <TICKET>
    Rollover - <TICKET>

    		>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52

    		#<ticket>  N/A
    OANDA
    		 Balance update
    Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)

 

yes

ea expert

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