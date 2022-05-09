how to add these gains in the chart?
Go through history and sum them.
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Do not assume history has only closed orders.
OrderType() == 6, 7 in the history pool? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
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Do not assume history is ordered by date, it's not.
Could EA Really Live By Order_History Alone? (ubzen) - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
Taking the last profit and storing it in a variable | MQL4 - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2020)
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Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
"balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Broker History FXCM Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>
>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52 #<ticket> N/A OANDA Balance update
Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)
yes
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