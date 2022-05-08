Optimization not continue although many hours long in testing time
LONNV: it cannot continue its optimization although I run for many hours.
Your EA entered an infinite loop. Debug and fix your code before optimizing.
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I optimize EA with zigzag , it cannot continue its optimization although I run for many hours.
Only three tests pass.
why