has anyone experienced this? and is there a solution? I have to recreate it using someone else's name to be able to run my mql5 again ,
Files:
03.png 238 kb
I had time to make relatives and relatives have mql5 accounts on my laptop, and as a result all sellers were canceled and couldn't make withdrawals I didn't know that making mql5 on the same laptop could be fatal
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