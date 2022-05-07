Need Source code for the default Moving Average indictor on mt4, the one that has the Levels tab
kokanee:
Hi All,
I have been trying, without success, to find the source code for the default moving average that has the Levels tab that is on all mt4 platforms. Does anyone have it or know where it is located? Thanks in advance.
I'm pretty sure there's no source, but it can be recreated.
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
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Hi All,
I have been trying, without success, to find the source code for the default moving average that has the Levels tab that is on all mt4 platforms. Does anyone have it or know where it is located? Thanks in advance.