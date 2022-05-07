Need Source code for the default Moving Average indictor on mt4, the one that has the Levels tab

New comment
 

Hi All,

I have been trying, without success, to find the source code for the default moving average that has the Levels tab that is on all mt4 platforms. Does anyone have it or know where it is located? Thanks in advance.

levels

 
kokanee:

Hi All,

I have been trying, without success, to find the source code for the default moving average that has the Levels tab that is on all mt4 platforms. Does anyone have it or know where it is located? Thanks in advance.


I'm pretty sure there's no source, but it can be recreated.

EDIT: Just want to be clear that you can't recreate the properties dialog box, but you can draw levels using #property indicator_levelN
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
New comment