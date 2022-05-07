How to count standard deviation of past 200 candles
LONNV: why not recount lowest array in this codes.
for(int i=199;i>0;i--){
There are 199 bars between 199 and 1. One array element not filled, therefor zero, and that is the minimum.
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I want to count past 200 candles that they has highest standard deviation or lowest standard deviation value.
when run this codes, at first , count highest and lowest values alternately , but when lowest value show 0 , it never recount lowest value alternatively .
always show lowest value zero till end of backtest.
why not recount lowest array in this codes.
can someone help my issue.