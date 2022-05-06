why are my stop losses automatically changing? I have no trailing etc set up either. Even sl in EA changes from 200 points to 10 points ??
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why are my stop losses automatically changing? I have no trailing etc set up either. Even sl in EA changes from 200 points to 10 points ??