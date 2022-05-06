EA not closinng order as per programed logic!
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if(OrderType()== OP_SELL)
You can not use any Trade Functions until you first select an order.
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if(OrdersTotal() >= 1)
Magic number only allows an EA to identify its trades from all others. Using OrdersTotal/OrdersHistoryTotal (MT4) or PositionsTotal (MT5), directly and/or no Magic number/symbol filtering on your OrderSelect / Position select loop means your code is incompatible with every EA (including itself on other charts and manual trading.)
Symbol Doesn't equal Ordersymbol when another currency is added to another seperate chart . - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
PositionClose is not working - MQL5 programming forum (2020)
MagicNumber: "Magic" Identifier of the Order - MQL4 Articles (2006)
Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5 - MQL5 Articles (2011)
You need one Magic Number for each symbol/timeframe/strategy. Trade current timeframe, one strategy, and filter by symbol requires one MN.
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Hello everyone!
I'm starting to work on a simple strategy (just placing SHORTS) but cannot figure out why the EA is behaving as per attached picture. It is closing the SELL completely against the programmed logic.
Your help is appreciated. Thanks in advance!!