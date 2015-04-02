pls need help The same indicators differentes values
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Hello
I cant understande why my own indicator give differente values , the rights value are on platform my real account instaforex , but when I chage for demo account it give me a wrong values were is the proble ? what I heve to do ?
also , I tryed to make the same indicators with same code (copy/past) and different name, the new indicators does note give me any value , were is the problem , need hepl