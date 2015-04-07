CiMA applied to CiCCI

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Hi,

When I create a MA by code and apply it to (let's say) an ATR, it's presented as expected during visual strategy testing.

CiATR atr;
atr.Create(_Symbol,Period(),14);
CiMA;
ma.Create(_Symbol,Period(),21,0,MODE_SMA,atr.Handle()));

 

 

But when I try to apply it to a CCI, it's presented in separated windows. All the values are correct, the unique problem is the visual (it's hard to visualize crosses).

CiCCI cci;
cci.Create(_Symbol,Period(),100,PRICE_CLOSE);
CiMA;
ma.Create(_Symbol,Period(),21,0,MODE_SMA,cci.Handle()));

 

Just to ble clear, I'm talking only about the strategy tester, it's nothing to do with the EA running in the real chart. Also all the values are correct, i'm just want to improve the visual debugging while backtesting.


Any Advise? 

 
Any clue is welcome.
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