why is my ea returned lotsize 0.01 when reaching lot 0.41
futureseer:
please i have this ea that increase lotsize on lossing position but my problem is why did the lotsize reaches 0.41 and returned 0.01 lot what is the cause of this or is there
anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks
please i have this ea that increase lotsize on lossing position but my problem is why did the lotsize reaches 0.41 and returned 0.01 lot what is the cause of this or is there
anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks
Check in the EA, Maybe money management option is there, If you keep it true, it will calculate your equity and lot size will be changed as per the risk management. Keep it false, lot will not be changed.
Thanks.
what EA do you got ?
futureseer:the cause is the code.
please i have this ea that increase lotsize on lossing position but my problem is why did the lotsize reaches 0.41 and returned 0.01 lot what is the cause of this or is there
anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks
please i have this ea that increase lotsize on lossing position but my problem is why did the lotsize reaches 0.41 and returned 0.01 lot what is the cause of this or is there
anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks