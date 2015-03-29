why is my ea returned lotsize 0.01 when reaching lot 0.41

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please i have this ea that increase lotsize on lossing position but my problem is  why did the lotsize reaches 0.41 and returned 0.01 lot  what is the cause of this or is there

anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks

 
futureseer:
please i have this ea that increase lotsize on lossing position but my problem is  why did the lotsize reaches 0.41 and returned 0.01 lot  what is the cause of this or is there

anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks

Check in the EA, Maybe money management option is there, If you keep it true, it will calculate your equity and lot size will be changed as per the risk management. Keep it false, lot will not be changed.

Thanks. 

 
what EA do you got ?
 
futureseer:
please i have this ea that increase lotsize on lossing position but my problem is  why did the lotsize reaches 0.41 and returned 0.01 lot  what is the cause of this or is there

anything to tweak on the ea code.thanks

the cause is the code.
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