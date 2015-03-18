Thumbs up to angevoyageur.
I would like to express how grateful i am for what this member did for me! He had fixed the problem that i was battling for days, and he did it in less than five minutes! Thanks a lot!
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jakubdonovan36:
I would like to express how grateful i am for what this member did for me! He had fixed the problem that i was battling for days, and he did it in less than five minutes! Thanks a lot!
I would like to express how grateful i am for what this member did for me! He had fixed the problem that i was battling for days, and he did it in less than five minutes! Thanks a lot!
I would like to thanks him too
very helpful
Really, he is a good person and cooperative minded, also a good advisor. Wish him best of luck.
Thanks, Pankaj
He is very helpful
I thank him for all the support he gave to me.
Yes, he is strictly caring person.
A very knowledgeable and generous person, we are fortunate to have him as a moderator in the forum.
Genuinly caring and helpful individual, hats off to angevoyageur :)
With thanks to him . All of above
He is strict and very touchy sometimes...:)
I like hi style and expertice
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