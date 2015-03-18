Thumbs up to angevoyageur.

New comment
[Deleted]  
I would like to express how grateful i am for what this member did for me! He had fixed the problem that i was battling for days, and he did it in less than five minutes! Thanks a lot!
 
jakubdonovan36:
I would like to express how grateful i am for what this member did for me! He had fixed the problem that i was battling for days, and he did it in less than five minutes! Thanks a lot!

I would like to thanks him too

very helpful 

 

Really, he is a good person and cooperative minded, also a good advisor. Wish him best of luck.

Thanks, Pankaj 

 

He is very helpful


I thank him for all the support he gave to me.

 
Yes, he is strictly caring person.
 
A very knowledgeable and generous person, we are fortunate to have him as a moderator in the forum.
 
Genuinly caring and helpful individual, hats off to angevoyageur :)
 
With thanks to him . All of above
 
He is strict and very touchy sometimes...:)
 
I like hi style and expertice
 
gtgtg
12
New comment