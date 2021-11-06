Local Network Farm Terminals getting blocked !!
Running (IP ending 208)
Running (IP ending 212)
Ok ... Thank you ... let´s wait for their answer.
Regards.
MRC
YouTrade:I see you have build 1035, they are currently updating (automatically) to build 1086 or higher.
MRC
Ok ... Thank you ... let´s wait for their answer.
Regards.
MRC
Sometimes it does.
Sometimes it does not
Do y believe SD will reply ?
YouTrade:I didn't create a ticket, try it and you will see if you get a reply ;-)
Do y believe SD will reply ?
Sometimes it does.
Sometimes it does not
Do y believe SD will reply ?
Did it once @ 2014.05.29 18:04.
Never got anything back. Seems they do not care.
Let´s leave it this way.
Thank you anyway !
Regards,
MRC
Still having this problem.
Did you solve it?
In my case the message only comes when I'm connected by remote desktop (RDP-Connection). When closing the RDP connection, then the message disappears.
Do you try to connect to a virtual machine?
Jorg
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Good Afternoon !
Any idea why this happens EVEN rebooting both side machines ?
I have also rebooted all of them and even so I still have some ports not working ! (pict atached)
Thank you
MRC