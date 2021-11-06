Local Network Farm Terminals getting blocked !!

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[Deleted]  

Good Afternoon !

Any idea why this happens EVEN rebooting both side machines ?

I have also rebooted all of them and even so I still have some ports not working ! (pict atached)

Thank you

MRC

 

What says the Metatester Agents Manager on these computers ?

EDIT: I just checked and I have similar issue. So agents have "failed" status. Don't know why, I question for the ServiceDesk.

[Deleted]  

Running (IP ending 208)


[Deleted]  

Running (IP ending 212)


[Deleted]  

Ok ... Thank you ... let´s wait for their answer.

Regards.

MRC

 
YouTrade:

Ok ... Thank you ... let´s wait for their answer.

Regards.

MRC

I see you have build 1035, they are currently updating (automatically) to build 1086 or higher.
[Deleted]  

Sometimes it does.

Sometimes it does not

Do y believe SD will reply ?

 
YouTrade:

Sometimes it does.

Sometimes it does not

Do y believe SD will reply ?

I didn't create a ticket, try it and you will see if you get a reply ;-)
[Deleted]  

Did it once @ 2014.05.29 18:04.

Never got anything back. Seems they do not care.

Let´s leave it this way.

Thank you anyway !

Regards,

MRC

 
Still having this problem.
 

@sdubuis

Did you solve it?

In my case the message only comes when I'm connected by remote desktop (RDP-Connection). When closing the RDP connection, then the message disappears.

Do you try to connect to a virtual machine?

Jorg

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