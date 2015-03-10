PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL) is not working
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Hi, thanks for reading.
I have this trailing stop, my problem is "PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL)" is not working or only it work when "PositionModify" works?
Here i am debugging and "pos_sl" is 0.0, why?