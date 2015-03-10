PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL) is not working

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Hi, thanks for reading.

I have this trailing stop, my problem is "PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL)" is not working or only it work when "PositionModify" works?

Here i am debugging and "pos_sl" is 0.0, why? 

 

 

 

 if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)){
            
            if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY){
            pr=(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID)-PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN))/_Point;
            new_tp=NormalizeDouble(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)+(TP*_Point),_Digits);
           new_sl=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID)-Trailing*_Point,_Digits);
           pos_sl=NormalizeDouble(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL),_Digits);
          
         
           if(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID)>PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)+Trailing*_Point){
            if(new_sl>pos_sl){
            
             if(trade.PositionModify(_Symbol,new_sl,new_tp)){
                  Print("Todo bien: ",trade.ResultRetcode()," , ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
                  Print("Current prize: ",PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT));
                  
               }else
                  Print("Todo mal: ",trade.ResultRetcode()," , ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
              }
           }
            if(pr>=TP){   
                  trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
                  comprado=false;
            }
           
               if(pr<=-StopLoss){
                  trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
                  comprado=false;
           
              }      
          }
          
            if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL){
           pr=(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)-SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK))/_Point;
           new_tp=NormalizeDouble(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)-(TP*_Point),_Digits);
           new_sl=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK)+Trailing*_Point,_Digits);
            pos_sl=NormalizeDouble(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL),_Digits);
            
          
            if(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK)<PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN)-Trailing*_Point){
               if(new_sl<pos_sl){
           
             if(trade.PositionModify(_Symbol,new_sl,new_tp)){
                  Print("Todo bien: ",trade.ResultRetcode()," , ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
                   Print("Current prize: ",PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT));
                   
              }else
                 Print("Todo mal: ",trade.ResultRetcode()," , ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
            }
           }    
            if(pr>=TP){
                  trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
                  comprado=false;
            }
            
            if(pr<=-StopLoss){
           // if(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT)>preciosHigh[1])
                  trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
                  comprado=false;
            }   
           }    
          
         }//
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