Newbie needs help with PositionModify please
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Hi all,
I am using CTrade class to do a trailling stop. It works perfectly but the problem is that my EA after doesn't open more positions.
If i leave my trailing stop, my EA is working without problems but if i put the trailing stop, at the moment that one position is using the trailing, the EA doesnt work more.
I have used this "trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicNumber);" because i was reading the CTrade class and the method "PositionModify" needs the magic number, i am not sure.
Please, i dont know what to do to work it.
With trailing Stop
Without trailingStop
testing only buy_positions
Greetings and thx