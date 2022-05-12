Panel Right Anchor
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Hello to everyone,
is it possible to anchor the panel from the left to the right corner?
Of course it is possible to move it by mouse by onchart event, but I would like to have it
anchored on the right when compiled.
I tried to set it on classes but I cannot find the right formula...
I specify I do not want to move it on the right by x1 and x2 coordinates since it remains always anchored on left side,
and when the chart is reduced by right side, it disappears, since it is anchored to left side.