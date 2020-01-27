Registration as a Company - page 9
The service desk responded to my request. This topic can be closed.
I have more income than the self-employment limit.
You can split it up. The income from here is for self-employment, the rest for self-employment. I doubt that your income from here is more than 2.4 million a year
It is possible to split it up. The income from here is for self-employment, the rest for self-employment. I doubt that your income from here is more than 2.4 million a year
You cannot use the simplified tax system or other regimes when you are self-employed.
And if you are self-employed? There's so much hassle with a sole proprietorship.
What about self-employed people's pensions, they don't pay them? What is the point of self-employment?
I mean, why bring up self-employment at all?
The question was not about pensions.
The self-employed can pay contributions to the Pension Fund at their own discretion.