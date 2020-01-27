Registration as a Company - page 9

The service desk responded to my request. This topic can be closed.


 
Alexandr Gavrilin:

I have more income than the self-employment limit.

You can split it up. The income from here is for self-employment, the rest for self-employment. I doubt that your income from here is more than 2.4 million a year

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

You cannot use the simplified tax system or other regimes when you are self-employed.

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:
And if you are self-employed? There's so much hassle with a sole proprietorship.

What about self-employed people's pensions, they don't pay them? What is the point of self-employment?

I mean, why bring up self-employment at all?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

The question was not about pensions.

The self-employed can pay contributions to the Pension Fund at their own discretion.

