Algorithmic ''centrifuge'' - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
2. ZigZag will not show perfect entry points. That's not it. There will be a big margin of error there. An optimiser with a GA can do much better. IMHO.
ZigZag only shows ideal entry/exit points and nothing more
Although if we are talking about a specific ZZ, then yes, we can discuss, I used mine - it has no min.bar settings - just from High to Low draws a line, the setting is the minimum distance from High to Low
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318267#comment_12508440
Oops! 8888
and on the minutes it
Not really, I've been testing it all in the optimizer ;)
On M1 with the minimum setting will greatly affect the spread, it is better to take more settings in pp or other TF, but no older than H1, on H4 and above will be lower returns
Not really, I've been testing it all in the optimizer ;)
On M1 with the minimum setting will greatly affect the spread, it is better to take more settings in pp or other TF, but no older than H1, on H4 and above will be lower returns
What was the zigzag?
First, we need to define what " ideal entry points" and"ideal exit points" are.
The ideal entry point is the price and time start of the ''ideal trade''.
Ideal exit point - the price and time completion of the ''ideal trade''.
The ideal trade is the trade with the best ratio of time duration to profit.
imho.
What was the zigzag?
for MT5 made a long time ago,https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318267#comment_12508440
for MT5 made a long time ago,https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318267#comment_12508440
Yes, the right zigzag for the task.
ZigZag only shows ideal entry/exit points and nothing more
Although if we are talking about a specific ZZ, then yes, we can discuss, I used mine - it has no min.bar settings - it simply draws lines from High to Low, the setting is the minimum distance from High to Low
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318267#comment_12508440