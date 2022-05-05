How to subscribe to one-year mt5vps (mql5vps) at a time

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What do you mean how?

Click the option and continue on the next screen.

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

What do you mean?

Click that option and continue on the next screen.

One-time purchase of MT5 VPS for 1 year, the payment process is limited to a maximum of 6 months.

 
Peng Fei Liu #:

One-time purchase of MT5 VPS for 1 year, the payment process is limited to a maximum of 6 months.

You probably don't have enough funds in your MQL5 account for that, try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account and try again.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You probably don't have enough funds in your MQL5 account for that, try to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account and try again.

That's not the reason

 
Peng Fei Liu #:

That's not the reason

Are you logged into your MQL5 account with your hegemony login and not your email or any other?

I can't think of anything else.

I tried it myself and 1 year purchase works fine.

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