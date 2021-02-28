Select a symbol in the settings - page 2
We're talking about something different.
Yes. In the body of the programme it's easy.
And I'm talking about selecting parameters for optimisation, on the tester parameters tab...
input ... это показывает)
That's where it would be very convenient to have a list of symbols from "market overview".
You don't have to convert anything there either. Just give to the public list, the already prepared internal list...
added more, couples
added more, couples.
Yeah, well, someone will need it)
Now all that's left to do is to synchronise the "market overview" window with this list... I think such a possibility was mentioned somewhere, if I'm not mistaken.
But it would be easier to have a list ready!
What if you fix profit by closing trades? )) When green has already moved away from blue? By n-th value? At the end it may become more cheerful?
how to use it properly ?
in order to use it, it's like this.
you have to do something else to make it work.
how do we use your code?
Fill an array of characters and work with that array.
Here's a free EA using this piece of code ***
ps; tumblr, you should have removed the link for nothing. Among my products in the marketplace, only TWO are paid. One from 2017 has been rented 4 times, and the other from 2014 for 10 quid hasn't been bought even once. So there's no advertising to be expected here.
Since the moderators are reading the forum, we can hope for such a list to appear!
Unfortunately you can't discuss anything from the Marketplace on the forum, either paid or free. It's been said a hundred times. If you have time, you can search it yourself.