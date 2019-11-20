Search for investors. - page 8

Konstantin Nikitin:
Or maybe realists...

Why, then, are you still here? Realists...

 
Vitaly Stepanov:

Humorous topics so rarely appear on this forum. Why not cheer yourself up when the opportunity presents itself ))))

Konstantin Nikitin:

Sounds like beating a baby ;)

 
Vitaly Stepanov:

Well, the man was told about signals and PAMMs. He was like, "There are no investors there. Well, there aren't, so it's okay to troll around a bit ))))

 
Konstantin Nikitin:

Maybe some kind of netizen, averaging, or similar, which is mathematically easy to calculate and can be seen on the history, so he does not want to show it. Maybe it seems that he has found the obvious thing that no one else has thought of, so he takes care of it ).
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
Orif Yusufjonov:
If you're interested, I can give you the real report. It's more modest, but the strategy works well.

The strategy works clearly - it's something out of the realm of fantasy...

 
Sergey Kutsko:

Indeed)

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
The grail has arrived)

