Prompt for information

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Hi all,
I would like to create a script just to make some calculations based on some user inputs. I don't want to create an expert advisor for it, I wouldn't like to request the user to add it to a chart to be able to use it.
The ideal would be an form window (independent of charts) that loads, request the data and cesses to exits at the moment the user closes it.
I know that's may be a rigorous request, so a prompt like function (from Javascript) could also solve my problem (in this case I would request the data field by field).
Any ideas of how I can achieve this?
If that's not possible too, I would be thankful to receive any kind of suggestion.
Regards,