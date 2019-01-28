Is the advisor ordered on a turnkey basis or in parts? - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
80 for all that? Well, that's not surprising.
Why? Half of a novice teacher's monthly salary.
Why? Half of a novice teacher's monthly salary.
So there's nothing for novice teachers (especially humanities teachers who can't write their own code) to do in forex :)
It turns out that there is nothing to do in forex for aspiring teachers (especially humanitarians, who are unable to write code for themselves) :)
As for humanities teachers... the best tech jobs come from philologists.
As for the humanities... the best T&Cs come from philologists.
The worst are from economists, by the way, in my experience =/
Well, multi-currency EA with a trading panel is not the easiest task - I've written an EA based on a board (trading panel), it's a pain in the ass, but I can give an mt4 board for free - my client gave it to me as a base but in the end he never paid )))
Yaah...
I've read the ToR. More questions than answers. One thing I will say is that $350 would only get me started talking.
Yaah...
Read the ToR. More questions than answers. One thing I will say is that $350 would only get me started talking.
Now that's adequate talk )