Is the advisor ordered on a turnkey basis or in parts? - page 7

Ilya Malev:
80 for all that? Well, that's not surprising.

Why? Half of a novice teacher's monthly salary.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

So there's nothing for novice teachers (especially humanities teachers who can't write their own code) to do in forex :)

 
Ilya Malev:

As for humanities teachers... the best tech jobs come from philologists.

Dmitry Fedoseev:

The worst are from economists, by the way, in my experience =/

 
Your relationship with your customers is cordial, though :)
 

Well, multi-currency EA with a trading panel is not the easiest task - I've written an EA based on a board (trading panel), it's a pain in the ass, but I can give an mt4 board for free - my client gave it to me as a base but in the end he never paid )))


 

I've read the ToR. More questions than answers. One thing I will say is that $350 would only get me started talking.

 
Vladimir Simakov:

Yaah...

Read the ToR. More questions than answers. One thing I will say is that $350 would only get me started talking.

Now that's adequate talk )

