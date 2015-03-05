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https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/3110062/eurgbp-h1-metaquotes-software-corp-temp-file-screenshot-34581
Chart EURGBP, H1, 2015.03.05 06:54 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Chart EURGBP, H1, 2015.03.05 06:54 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Chart EURGBP, H1, MetaQuotes Software Corp.: temp_file_screenshot_34581.png
 
 
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