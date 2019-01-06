MQL5 bug when working with iClose/iOpen timeseries access, etc. - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I did catch iTime hanging up on PERIOD_M1.
My system:
Runs normally, no Portable.
On AUDUSD, M5 I ran "Test CopyTime.mq5" at 10:08:20
Expert Advisor code
Then in
forcibly disconnected from the Internet (router turned off)
After reconnecting to
code
has ceased to give the current open time of a bar on M1, and all the time gives the last time before the connection is broken.
Maybe it's a static array
And need to use a dynamic array?
Added: replaced CM1_T[1] with a dynamic CM1_T[]. After forcibly breaking the connection for about three minutes, the string
Outputs the last known time with M1 before breaking the link.
I did catch iTime hanging up on PERIOD_M1.
My system:
Runs normally, no Portable.
On AUDUSD, M5 I ran "Test CopyTime.mq5" at 10:08:20
Expert Advisor code
Then in
forcibly disconnected from the Internet (router turned off)
After reconnecting to
code
has ceased to give the current open time of a bar on M1, and all the time gives the last time before the connection is broken.
Maybe it's a static array
and need to use a dynamic array?
Try to put it on M30, and get data from M30 as well. That's exactly how it freezes, which is shown in the video. Switching the timeframe doesn't help, only removing the indicator and then installing it.
Try putting it on M30, and getting data from M30 as well. That's exactly how I'm getting the freeze, which is shown in the video. Switching the timeframe does not help, only removing the indicator and then installing it.
I confirm that playing with the reloading of the indicator is not 100% helpful, so to say that for every 3 times I manage to reload the indicator completely and of course not to guess by coffee grounds, it's easier to unload the indicator and reload it on the tool.
But it's a hell of a thing, what kind of trading automation can we talk about in this kind of dancing with tambourines.
*** Maybe it's the static array
I have dynamic arrays, as it's originally written that it's better to use them at SoruXXX, the problem is not the type of array.
... but unfortunately, the MQ product, has been my focus for about 10 years.
in another 10 years everything will be working properly )))))))))))))))))))))
We will reproduce and correct.
How soon can we expect a correction?
How soon can we expect a fix?
The freezing of alien invisible timeframe update after reconnect has been dealt with and fixed. The reason was wrong cache statuses after the reconnect.
Beta version 1946 is available via Help -> Check Desktop Updates -> Latest Beta Version.