The St Petersburg phenomenon. The paradoxes of probability theory. - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"The dog barks and the caravan walks") )
I promised Oleg I'd post the player's paradox. I found some interesting material:
it's not a paradox
Any way you like it?)
That's great.
And try to simulate it all at once - it helps not only to visualise what you've read, but also to see a lot of what's not said.
The paradox is that they are trying to put a " = " sign to two random processes.
In your opinion if one random process and the second process are also random then they are equal?
The paradox is that they are trying to put an " = " sign to two random processes.
In your opinion, if one random process and the second process are also random then they are equal?
The problem is that the process is a little more random than a little more random...
A little elderberries in a garden and an uncle in Kiev...
I do not have a kitchen garden, and I have never been to Kiev.
Confess or be shot on sight. Why are you wandering around randomly?
And answer me, is it possible to make money by accidental wandering?
I see only one way to earn on an accidental rambling is to write about it on a forum and receive points for inane reasoning, as you do.