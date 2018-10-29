Are you ready to entrust dealing centres with at least $10,000? - page 10
Alexei, let's keep it on a first-name basis, what the hell are we going to "yell" at each other? I propose to address you as "you" to ladies and much older people.
And there are needs not only biological-vital. Say, the need in communication is biological? And the same BBB (need for recognition) - is it biological ? And the need for closeness (participation)? And these are all very important human needs.
Yes, you will not die if you cannot communicate with anybody, you will not die if you feel like an outcast, or if you don't have close people... But at the same time - your life will not be comfortable in any way. At best, you will have to invent a religion, God, in order to communicate with him, to fulfill your needs for participation and acceptance with him. But, if you are irreligious - you will realize that you are just lying to yourself and it will not improve your mental well-being either.
Again you misunderstand. There are needs useful to man (of course not only biological, which is obvious), which, indeed, give man vitality and "joy of being", and there are complexes and stupid stereotypes of thinking, which make, on the contrary, a man weaker. And it is the latter (and not the former) that one must get rid of and it is possible, as I wrote about.
And poking is a sign of a lack of education.
Your friend is a schizoid personality (this is like a schizophrenic but without disease progression) and probably a sociopath, judging by your description, social status and popularity in society are the main motivation and goal of a normal person, if a person is indifferent to the opinion of others, does not want to be respected and popular, then something is obviously wrong, in your place I would inform the appropriate authorities to have your friend checked and cured before it is too late, so that then you do not have to deal with a maniac or terrorist. A normal guy with an income tenfold less has a latest iPhone, a car, a girlfriend, and of course he lives in a rented flat, not with his parents (shame), no girl would date a guy who cannot afford to rent a flat.
By the way, according to my observations, Forex (and generally near-exchange topics) mostly attracts schizoids.
If you're on this forum, aren't you schizoid by any chance? )))
Definitely !!!
"Poking" is also a sign of a fairly close trusting relationship, which is what I strive for on the forum.
And about "making a person weaker" - how do you define that ? And how do you define it as a "complex" and a "stereotype" ? There is no single "ruler" !
So all human needs matter, and all of them must be fulfilled in one way or another. Without satisfaction of vital - a human being will die at all. If the others are not met, he will be morally uncomfortable.
(2) Again you do not understand. A complex is not a need. A complex is a mental defect, just as ugly or handicapped as the absence of a leg on the physical level. At the same time, any defect, both physical and mental, makes a person weaker.
A complex, of course, causes needs, just as physical defects cause needs. The situation here is the same as, for example, a legless invalid has an urgent need for a crutch. In the same way, mental deformities (whether congenital or acquired through indoctrination or by imposition of idiotic stereotypes and false views) also cause ugly needs.An alcoholic has a need for alcoholic beverages (because alcoholism also begins with psychology and wrong upbringing, which is followed by physical dependence) and a maniac has a need to torture and kill people (according to you, it means that they drink or even kill in order not to "experience moral discomfort").
(1) The use of the word "you" emphasises respect for the person. Addressing someone with the word 'you' (unless they are a close relative or friend) is dismissive. For example a lord would say to his servant (even if the servant was twice his age): "Take my coat off, little brother".
A forum is not a place for a close, trusting relationship, which can only come about if you are in close, intimate and continuous contact. If I showed up on the street, you wouldn't even recognize me; what kind of intimate relationships would we be talking about?
There's no "ruler" for what is "normal" and what is "defective". A maniac's behaviour is unacceptable only because his needs run counter to the needs of others and to generally accepted norms. That is, people have simply agreed that "this would be the norm". And so - there are norms that everyone agrees with (the same "don't kill"). And there are norms that are not immediately obvious.
For example, with teenagers, if you don't have the proverbial iPhone, you're a "sucker". What is that? From my point of view - bliss and stupidity. But from their point of view, it's the right thing to do. There are people who live in run-down flats, but have a car more expensive than their own flat - again, from my point of view - stupidity, it's better to spend the money to repair the flat, but, from their point of view - the repair in the flat will only see them and a couple of friends. And a cool car will be seen by thousands of people on the street, plus it will get a ton of likes on Instagram - it's clearly more reasonable to spend the money not on repairs of the apartment, but for a car.
On the street we really don't recognize each other. But, in my opinion, "you" on the forum emphasizes distancing and is just less respectful than "you"... For me it's just a place for quite close relations in a sense - I won't demonstrate my code to anyone, and I do that on the forum because I perceive forum users as people who are close to me...
You don't want to. You prefer to distance yourself and emphasize your disdain... well... as you know.