A division by zero error appeared in one indicator - page 3
In general, profiling on historical data shows no errors.
Something's messing me up today.
code
in the printer.
And where is the print withstart_index?
Either it's in the logs, or the print isn't coming out of this part of the code at all.
So I opened the log file and there's only one line. Prints from here - I wrote this myself, and if you comment on the first print, it doesn't print any more.
What does this have to do with optimization, the log from the terminal ...\MQL5\LogsI erased the log for today - I'm waiting for the new data. Maybe that print really was with the wrong code.
Then that leaves 2 versions:
1. Poltergeist, black magic, machinations of sorcerer enemies.
2. this is the wrong version of indicator. Maybe you are writing in a copy and there is a different indicator on the chart.
If my memory serves me right, the Terminal: Toolbox - Experts tab forcibly smothers the over-zealous ones who VERY often shoot prints to the journal.
The first option looks more likely, especially when you consider that it may be the cause of the second... :)
Total trash - got division by zero error again
Code from ME as a picture - maybe I'm blind but I don't understand what's going on
The error is still on the same line.The file is the same, as the error line has shifted due to the addition of code for the print.