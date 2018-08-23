I am disappointed in the FOREX market :.( - page 4
Found it, the cast is already in, I'll definitely watch it, thanks!
You're welcome, it sounds like a very good film to me.
What i have to do :.
To do forex you have to be intelligent, you have to have analytical thinking as well as a mathematical mindset.
But this is not enough. Otherwise you might think that all smart people are already millionaires, because there are a lot of smart people in this world.
We must also be cold-blooded, calm, have great patience and a desire to achieve the goal.
All this is correct, but common boilerplate words.
To create a profitable trading strategy for yourself, you have to be a good programmer, make yourself an expert (and not one) and do forex for at least 5 years.
Do you have all these qualities?
I have a friend who makes money from betting. Alive, thankfully.
I have a live friend too. He earns money at online casinos.))
He's the owner ))))
Nah... He's a gambler) He has his own secrets about what bets to place,
Will forex kitchens allow the trader to earn? In my experience firms (any) do not like it when client's profit is formed at the expense of their loss. The question to all who withdraw money from forex.
Okay, I'll check it out this weekend.
I had a friend Dima, a talented programmer. He was passionate about football, wrote a programme for calculating football betting for a betting agency, and even had his first successes.
But alas, at 35 he passed away, a heart attack...
We started our crusade back then, when sports lottery appeared, then sports prediction, and then betting in bookmakers' offices, when there was no internet yet.
But recently, about 3 years ago I used betting on sports games on Ma . . ..com betting site. I haven't counted exactly how much I've won during the year. Probably a few thousand dollars.
And one "beautiful day" I see that the maximum bet for all games is ~$1. Usually for single games it was 100, 200, 500 and even 1000$.
This is the answer to my question from the office :)
They decided that you have enough to bet)
Will forex kitchens let a trader earn money? In my experience firms (any kind) do not like it when a client's profit is formed at the expense of their loss. Question for all those withdrawing money from forex.