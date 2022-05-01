EA for Triangular moving average

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is there any one can help to create EA this Triangular moving average indicator

buy when the price cross bottom line upward and sell when the price cross top line down ward the following are the code for above indicator 

#property description "Extreme TMA Line indicator"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   3
//--- plot TMA
#property indicator_label1  "TMA"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen,clrRed,clrDarkGray
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- plot Top
#property indicator_label2  "Top"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrDarkGray
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- plot Bottom
#property indicator_label3  "Bottom"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrDarkGray
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  1
//--- enums
enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO
  {
   INPUT_YES   =  1, // Yes
   INPUT_NO    =  0  // No
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint              InpPeriodTMA      =  56;         // TMA period
input uint              InpPeriodATR      =  100;        // ATR period
input double            InpMultiplierATR  =  2.0;        // ATR multiplier
input double            InpThreshold      =  0.5;        // Trend threshold
input ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpRedraw         =  INPUT_YES;  // Redraw
//--- indicator buffers
double         BufferTMA[];
double         BufferColors[];
double         BufferTop[];
double         BufferBottom[];
double         BufferATR[];
//--- global variables
double         multiplier;
double         threshold;
int            period_tma;
int            period_atr;
int            period_max;
int            handle_atr;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- set global variables
   period_tma=int(InpPeriodTMA<1 ? 1 : InpPeriodTMA);
   period_atr=int(InpPeriodATR<1 ? 1 : InpPeriodATR);
   period_max=fmax(period_atr,period_tma);
   multiplier=InpMultiplierATR;
   threshold=InpThreshold;
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferTMA,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferTop,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferBottom,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferATR,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- setting indicator parameters
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Extreme TMA Line ("+(string)period_tma+","+(string)period_atr+","+DoubleToString(multiplier,1)+","+DoubleToString(threshold,2)+")");
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits());
//--- setting buffer arrays as timeseries
   ArraySetAsSeries(BufferTMA,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BufferColors,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BufferTop,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBottom,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BufferATR,true);
//--- create handles
   ResetLastError();
   handle_atr=iATR(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,period_atr);
   if(handle_atr==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("The iATR(",(string)period_atr,") object was not created: Error ",GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- Установка массивов буферов как таймсерий
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
//--- Проверка и расчёт количества просчитываемых баров
   if(rates_total<fmax(period_max,4)) return 0;
//--- Проверка и расчёт количества просчитываемых баров
   int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;
   if(limit>1)
     {
      limit=rates_total-period_max-2;
      ArrayInitialize(BufferTMA,EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(BufferColors,2);
      ArrayInitialize(BufferTop,EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(BufferBottom,EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(BufferATR,0);
     }
//--- Подготовка данных
   int count=(limit>1 ? rates_total : 1);
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle_atr,0,0,count,BufferATR);
   if(copied!=count) return 0;
   
//--- Расчёт индикатора
   for(int i=limit; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      int tcount=period_tma;
      bool period_last=(i==0 ? true : false);

      while(tcount>0)
        {
         tcount=(!period_last ? 0 : tcount-1);
         double sum=0;
         double sumw=(period_tma+2)*(period_tma+1)/2;
         for(int j=0; j<=period_tma; j++)
           {
            sum+=(period_tma-j+1)*close[i+j];
            if(InpRedraw)
              {
               if(i-j>0)
                 {
                  sum+=(period_tma-j+1)*close[i-j];
                  sumw+=(period_tma-j+1);
                 }
              }
           }
         if(sumw!=0)
           {
            BufferTMA[i]=sum/sumw;
           }
        }
     }

//--- Канал и Цвет
   for(int i=limit; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      double slope=(BufferTMA[i]-BufferTMA[i+1])/(0.1*BufferATR[i]);
      double range=BufferATR[i]*multiplier;
      BufferTop[i]=BufferTMA[i]+range;
      BufferBottom[i]=BufferTMA[i]-range;
      
      if(slope>threshold)
         BufferColors[i]=BufferColors[i+1]=0;
      else if(slope<-threshold)
         BufferColors[i]=BufferColors[i+1]=1;
      else
         BufferColors[i]=BufferColors[i+1]=2;
     }

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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