My account got hit? What's that all about? Are the hackers hacking me again? I took a screenshot.
Apparently you're not the only one.
you have been deleted, completely.
Taras Slobodyanik:
You've been deleted, completely.
You've been deleted, completely.
With all the money? ))
Every time they accuse us of mortal sins, but then ask for forgiveness....
Isn't there a way to resolve this right away?
Taras Slobodyanik:
You've been deleted, completely.
You've been deleted, completely.
Over-rating. You have been erased. Start over. :-)
Yury Kirillov:
Over-rating. You have been erased. Start over. :-)
Money from Ivanov's account has been transferred to Orphanage 666
Alexey Volchanskiy:
With all the money? ))
yeah, i had that a couple of months ago - i go to answer a client and there's "nothing"...
as if I didn't exist, with all the products, jobs, codes in the database...
So I've been deleted or something?
No way. Why?????
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