My account got hit? What's that all about? Are the hackers hacking me again? I took a screenshot.

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Apparently you're not the only one.

 
you have been deleted, completely.
 
Taras Slobodyanik:
You've been deleted, completely.

With all the money? ))

 

Every time they accuse us of mortal sins, but then ask for forgiveness....

Isn't there a way to resolve this right away?

 
Taras Slobodyanik:
You've been deleted, completely.

Over-rating. You have been erased. Start over. :-)

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

With all the money? ))


The money was 88 c.u. And that was for renting the product for a year.

 
Yury Kirillov:

Over-rating. You have been erased. Start over. :-)


Money from Ivanov's account has been transferred to Orphanage 666

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

With all the money? ))


yeah, i had that a couple of months ago - i go to answer a client and there's "nothing"...
as if I didn't exist, with all the products, jobs, codes in the database...

 

I get the same error when going to any profile. Opera browser.

 

So I've been deleted or something?

No way. Why?????

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