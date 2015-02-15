Hedging EA

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Hello!
So i was sniffing into the freelace for some new trading technuques and i found this one https://www.mql5.com/en/job/21596
anyway I've done it but the problem is that i still have problem with the lotsizes mine goes like 0.05, 0.10, 0.20, 0.40, 0.80, and whenever it hit the 80 thats the lastorder open untill the market overpass my TP so im waiting for advise guys here is backtest 01.01.2015 - 02.01.2015