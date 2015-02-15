Hedging EA

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Hello!

So i was sniffing into the freelace for some new trading technuques and i found this one https://www.mql5.com/en/job/21596

anyway I've done it but the problem is that i still have problem with the lotsizes mine goes like 0.05, 0.10, 0.20, 0.40, 0.80, and whenever it hit the 80 thats the lastorder open untill the market overpass my TP so im waiting for advise guys here is backtest 01.01.2015 - 02.01.2015


Freelance service at MQL5.com: HedgingEA
Freelance service at MQL5.com: HedgingEA
  • www.mql5.com
Hello ! I am looking for a Hedging EA, the specs are explained below: The EA will open a buy/sell trade based on two indicators with TP and SL (which can be adjusted in inputs). If the trade goes into loss by certain pips, another oppsoite trade will open (for which the trade order will be exeuted when the first trade opens) with different lot size and TP and SL.  There will be trade orders control in the EA for maximum orders. The lot size will be specific, which will be defined in the EA,...
 
Dedy_Sucianto:

You will banned for this post....

quickly remove this post before the janitor see this post.  

But how come and why?
 
slavov17:
But how come and why?
Don't worry, there is nothing wrong with your post.
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