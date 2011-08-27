Automated Trading Championship 2011: Another Month of Registration for the ATC 2011
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The pace of registration for the Automated Trading Championship 2011 is much more intensive compared to the previous year. Over 1250 people have already applied to participate. This figure is very close to that of 2008, when, at the peak of the annual tournaments of Expert Advisors in MQL4, there were about 1,500 applications.
We remind you that the last day of registration is September 23. Until this date, you need to fill your personal data, submit your trading robot and pass automatic testing. All those wishing to take part in the competition must go through two steps - register and send an Expert Advisor.
You can read the full text of the article on the Championship site - Another Month of Registration for the Automated Trading Championship 2011.
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.