Debugger question

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First of all, thank u for all MetaQuotes programmer to deploy some debugger option for programmers.

but, iam bit confused, about watch window, could somebody to help me or explain this:

Simply define a loop with internal variable, and i add the "watch" variable to the watch window

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)
  int watch=i;

and detect the wath window always said :

ok, i tried to vlose into brackets but a result is same

for(int i=0; i<10; i++) {
  int watch=i;
}

hmm and what would happen if I add one more line into the loops...

for(int i=0; i<10; i++) {
  int watch=i;
  Print("dummy");
}

and watch them its work, heureka! :D

So my question is it normally or its bug? (i suspect the latter option is right.)

cya

 
It is normally, just define variable "watch" before cycle.

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