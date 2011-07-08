Debugger question
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First of all, thank u for all MetaQuotes programmer to deploy some debugger option for programmers.
but, iam bit confused, about watch window, could somebody to help me or explain this:
Simply define a loop with internal variable, and i add the "watch" variable to the watch window
and detect the wath window always said :
ok, i tried to vlose into brackets but a result is same
hmm and what would happen if I add one more line into the loops...
and watch them its work, heureka! :D
So my question is it normally or its bug? (i suspect the latter option is right.)
cya