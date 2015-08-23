Walk Forward Analyzer for MT4
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Hi,
I am searching a walk forward analyzer for the EAs of the MT4.
Unfortunately the Walk Forward Optimizer from easyexpertforex is no longer available. Does anyone know a competitor who is offering a walk forward optimizer in the same price range?
How can I now perform a walk forward analysis with the MT4?
Kind regards
Clara