Walk Forward Analyzer for MT4

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Hi,


I am searching a walk forward analyzer for the EAs of the MT4.

Unfortunately the Walk Forward Optimizer from easyexpertforex is no longer available. Does anyone know a competitor who is offering a walk forward optimizer in the same price range?

How can I now perform a walk forward analysis with the MT4?


Kind regards


Clara

 
Have you looked at http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=494141 (http://darwins-fx-tools.com/)?
 

 made`such a program based on the clicker.

 

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