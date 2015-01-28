Adding an Indicator Moving Average to a Volume Tick Chart.
VolMA.Create(NULL,_Period,VolMAPeriod,VolMAShift,VolMAMethod,VolHandle);
angevoyageur:
Hello, angevoyageur.
Thank you, I have tried this without sucess.
As you can see, the MA(red line) is being attached to the Price graph, not to the Volume.
int VolHandle = TickVolume.Create(_Symbol,_Period,VolApplied); VolMA.Create(NULL,_Period,VolMAPeriod,VolMAShift,VolMAMethod,VolHandle);
Any suggestion?
Tnks!
Hello guys,
I was not able to figure out yet what I am doing wrong.
As I said, I am a begginer...
I cannot add the indicator to the right graph (volume), it is added to the main graph.
Help!!
Tnks!
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Hi there,
Just starting with Expert Advisor Programming and at this forum, so... here is my question: How to add MA to Volume Chart through coding?
I know how to drag and drop the MA to the Volume chart at Metatrader 5, but not how to do it programming (EA).
I have created a graph (TickVolume), and I want to add a Moving Average (VolMA) to it (at Expert Advisor).
Doing by drag and drop at MT5, I just tell to Apply to: "First Indicator's Data", but I don't know how to do it by coding.
Any help?
Thank you for the support!