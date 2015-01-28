Adding an Indicator Moving Average to a Volume Tick Chart.

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Hi there,

 Just starting with Expert Advisor Programming and at this forum, so... here is my question: How to add MA to Volume Chart through coding?

 I know how to drag and drop the MA to the Volume chart at Metatrader 5, but not how to do it programming (EA).  

 I have created a graph (TickVolume), and I want to add a Moving Average (VolMA) to it (at Expert Advisor).

#include <Indicators\Indicators.mqh>
CiVolumes TickVolume;
CiMA VolMA;


input int VolMAPeriod = 10;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD VolMAMethod = 0;
input int VolMAShift = 0;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE VolumeMAPrice = What?????;


int OnInit()
{
int VolHandle = TickVolume.Create(_Symbol,_Period,VolApplied);
VolMA.Create(NULL,_Period,VolMAPeriod,VolMAShift,VolMAMethod,What??????);
//(...)
}

 Doing by drag and drop at MT5, I just tell to Apply to: "First Indicator's Data", but I don't know how to do it by coding.

 Any help?

Thank you for the support! 

  
VolMA.Create(NULL,_Period,VolMAPeriod,VolMAShift,VolMAMethod,VolHandle);
 
angevoyageur:

Hello, angevoyageur.

Thank you, I have tried this without sucess.

 As you can see, the MA(red line) is being attached to the Price graph, not to the Volume.

        int VolHandle = TickVolume.Create(_Symbol,_Period,VolApplied);
         VolMA.Create(NULL,_Period,VolMAPeriod,VolMAShift,VolMAMethod,VolHandle);

 MA not at Volume Graph

Any suggestion?

 

Tnks! 

 

Hello guys,

 I was not able to figure out yet what I am doing wrong.

 As I said, I am a begginer...

 I cannot add the indicator to the right graph (volume), it is added to the main graph.

 Help!!

 Tnks! 

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