Profit formula?
Can anyone give me formula how MetaTrader 5 calculates profit? Probably somehow it depends on price, volume and maybe more arguments. Thanks!
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I have found answer to my question. It is
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, // type of the order (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
Thank you anyway!
bool OrderCalcProfit(
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, // type of the order (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
string symbol, // symbol name
double volume, // volume
double price_open, // open price
double price_close, // close price
double& profit // variable for obtaining the profit value
);
Thank you anyway!
https://docs.mql4.com/
Alain Verleyen #:
https://docs.mql4.com/
https://docs.mql4.com/
mql4 does not have equivalent function for OrderCalcProfit()
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