Profit formula?

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Can anyone give me formula how MetaTrader 5 calculates profit? Probably somehow it depends on price, volume and maybe more arguments. Thanks!
 
I have found answer to my question. It is


bool  OrderCalcProfit(

   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE       action,           // type of the order (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
   string                symbol,           // symbol name
   double                volume,           // volume
   double                price_open,       // open price
   double                price_close,      // close price
   double&               profit            // variable for obtaining the profit value

   );

Thank you anyway!

 
 
Is there any equivalent function of OrderCalcProfit for MQL4?
 
https://docs.mql4.com/
MQL4 Reference
MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
MQL4 Reference
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:
https://docs.mql4.com/

mql4 does not have equivalent function for   OrderCalcProfit()

 
Balachandran Chandrasekar #:

mql4 does not have equivalent function for   OrderCalcProfit()

Well, MT4 is outmoded and there is and will be no further development. You have to write your own function for that.
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