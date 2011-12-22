Automated Trading Championship 2011 - Interview with Victor Kirillin: Benefit from the MQL5 Wizard
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The MQL5 Wizard is built into the MetaEditor 5 (the MQL5 development environment) and is designed to assists programmers in routine operations when creating programs for the MetaTrader 5 terminal: indicators, scripts and Expert Advisors. But the main feature of the new MQL5 Wizard is the ability to create a ready-to-work trading robot without writing a single line of code! This is what we are going to talk about with Victor.
What you would advise the traders who cannot program their strategies in MQL5?
My advice would be "unexpected". Benefit from the MQL5 Wizard. You can implement almost everything based on the classes of the Standard Library. Try to create an Expert Advisor on the basis of a combination of ready-made modules of signals from various indicators, and you will realize how easy it is.
If you can formulate a strategy, but do not have programming skills - find professionals through the Jobs service. A module of trading signals can be used in many variations of Expert Advisors with different trailing stop and money management parameters.This not only saves you money you would spend on paid Expert Advisors (because you will have to pay for the implementation of every little change in the type of trailing or calculation of the trade volumes), but also saves you time, because you don't have to communicate with programmers, explaining all the details.
You can read the full text of the article on the Championship site - Interview with Victor Kirillin: Benefit from the MQL5 Wizard
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.