Alternative to Pinescript table.new() built-in function
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Hello,
I can't see a 'straight forward' way of creating a table on a chart, in the simplicity that Pinescript offers the table.new() and table.cell() functions - is the easiest solution to create a table using ObjectCreate() and OBJ_TREND?
I'm interested in making a handy strength indicator for MT5 like I have made in Pinescript: