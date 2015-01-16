Help Expert Advisor

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PedroCamargo:Please show the relevant code.
Pedro
Good morning.
I am extremely happy I have just finished my trading EA. On the other hand on the indicator MACD, I am getting an awkward error ("MACD" [4002] - "Wrong parameter in the inner call of the client terminal function"). What does that even mean?
Thanks for your attention.
Kind regards
Pedro
input
int Oninit () { maHandle = iMA (NULL, 0, MA_Period,0, MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); MACD_handle= iMACD (NULL, 0, MA_Period, MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); if (maHandle <0 || MACD_handle <0) { Alert ("Error creation of indicator - error: ", GetLastError (), "!!"); return (0); } STP=StopLoss; TKP=TakeProfit; return(0); }
PedroCamargo:
Just fixed the error now
Correct code for the MACD and MA is
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Good morning.
I am extremely happy I have just finished my trading EA. On the other hand on the indicator MACD, I am getting an awkward error ("MACD" [4002] - "Wrong parameter in the inner call of the client terminal function"). What does that even mean?
Thanks for your attention.
Kind regards
Pedro