In the signal rules, how to understand the third party account in Article 6?

New comment
 

In the signal rules, how to understand the third party account in Article 6?

[Deleted]  
Peng Fei Liu:In the signal rules, how to understand the third party account in Article 6?

3rd party account, means that the account is not yours and belongs to someone else.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

第三方账户，表示该账户不是您的，属于他人的。

If the name of the account is not me, but I am controlling the transaction of this account, is this allowed?

[Deleted]  
Peng Fei Liu #: If the name of the account is not me, but I am controlling the transaction of this account, is this allowed?

That would be considered a 3rd party account, I believe.

New comment