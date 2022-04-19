In the signal rules, how to understand the third party account in Article 6?
Peng Fei Liu:In the signal rules, how to understand the third party account in Article 6?
3rd party account, means that the account is not yours and belongs to someone else.
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In the signal rules, how to understand the third party account in Article 6?