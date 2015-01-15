When do you think will be the next market crash?

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  • 32% (14)
  • 18% (8)
  • 5% (2)
  • 7% (3)
  • 2% (1)
  • 14% (6)
  • 23% (10)
Total voters: 44
 
Which market? Forex?  How does forex crash?
 
Unlike stocks forex doesnt crash because you can gain when the market is moving in any direction.
 
In the index today but it was a short flash crash.
 
tonny:
Unlike stocks forex doesnt crash because you can gain when the market is moving in any direction.
Ummm, check any CHF pair today :)
 
Filter:
Ummm, check any CHF pair today :)
Cool someone just made big pips from a sell trade on USDCHF. In my view the only crash in forex is not using stop loss :)
 

Just had one today. But no one predicted. Interesting.

 

Remember the poll below? Some strategies win big during the so called "crash" so the crash might not really be a crash.

 

 
2015-6-24
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