When do you think will be the next market crash?
- Which day do you like more for trade ?
- XAUUSD FUNDEMENTAL AND TECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR UPCOMING WEEKS AND PREDICTIONS
- North American Union (NAU) with the transition to the single currency AMERO (D). How do you assess the possibility of creating such an alliance in the next 3 years?
Which market? Forex? How does forex crash?
In the index today but it was a short flash crash.
Just had one today. But no one predicted. Interesting.
Remember the poll below? Some strategies win big during the so called "crash" so the crash might not really be a crash.
2015-6-24
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